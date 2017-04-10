Russia Hosts Afghanistan Meeting Boyc...

Russia Hosts Afghanistan Meeting Boycotted By Washington

Russia opened meetings with top diplomats from Afghanistan, China, and several Central Asian countries in talks that are aimed at bringing peace to Afghanistan but are being boycotted by the United States. The Foreign Ministry said in a statement April 14 that India, Iran, and Pakistan were also attending the Moscow talks.

Chicago, IL

