Rex Tillerson to urge Russia to end s...

Rex Tillerson to urge Russia to end support for Assad regime

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Cotswold Journal

Western efforts to put pressure on Vladimir Putin over his support for Syria's President Bashar Assad will continue on Wednesday, despite divisions over the imposition of fresh sanctions. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Moscow for talks after a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Lucca, Italy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cotswold Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US show of force to North Korea also could show... 1 hr anonymous 1
News US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific... 11 hr FireyFellow44 48
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) 20 hr Grieving Lrostitutes 83
News Nikki Haley on Assad: US Believes Regime Change... 20 hr Mikey 4
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... Mon Ms Sassy 21
News Ohio parents beg Trump for help in securing son... Mon buzz bricl 1
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... Mon Alank 24
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,416 • Total comments across all topics: 280,232,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC