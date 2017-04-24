Report: Companies not complying with ...

Report: Companies not complying with Bangladesh garment plan

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

In this April 20, 2015 file photo, Bangladeshi garment workers, who worked at the Rana Plaza garment factory that collapsed two years earlier, work at a factory meant to rehabilitate survivors of the accident, the worst in the history of the garment industry, in Savar, near Dhaka, Bangladesh. An international rights group says dozens of global clothing companies are not complying with a plan to ensure better safety in Bangladesh garment factories following the deadly collapse of a building four years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) 2 hr About time 8
News What Trump got wrong on Twitter this week Sun Retribution 10
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Sun RiccardoFire 10
News Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses, ruling they mu... Apr 21 WatchTower 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) Apr 20 Slick Willie Oreilly 86
News Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From... Apr 19 About time 4
News Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v... Apr 19 okimar 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,181 • Total comments across all topics: 280,549,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC