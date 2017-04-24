Report: Companies not complying with Bangladesh garment plan
In this April 20, 2015 file photo, Bangladeshi garment workers, who worked at the Rana Plaza garment factory that collapsed two years earlier, work at a factory meant to rehabilitate survivors of the accident, the worst in the history of the garment industry, in Savar, near Dhaka, Bangladesh. An international rights group says dozens of global clothing companies are not complying with a plan to ensure better safety in Bangladesh garment factories following the deadly collapse of a building four years ago.
