Pyongyang luxury hotel gets more modern, less Soviet, style
The Koryo is one of Pyongyang's best-known and most visible landmarks, with its twin towers in the center of the capital. It was closed for several months while the first three floors were remodeled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific...
|37 min
|FireyFellow44
|48
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|10 hr
|Grieving Lrostitutes
|83
|Nikki Haley on Assad: US Believes Regime Change...
|10 hr
|Mikey
|4
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|18 hr
|Ms Sassy
|21
|Ohio parents beg Trump for help in securing son...
|18 hr
|buzz bricl
|1
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|23 hr
|Alank
|24
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Mon
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC