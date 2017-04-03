Poland accuses Russians in plane cras...

Poland accuses Russians in plane crash that killed president

Polish prosecutors alleged Monday that a new analysis of evidence from the 2010 plane crash in Russia that killed the Polish president shows that two Russian air traffic controllers and a third Russian official in the control tower deliberately contributed to the disaster. Poland's National Prosecutor Marek Kuczynski said there is "no doubt" that one of the causes of the crash was the Polish investigators said they want to question the three Russians and cannot reveal details about the evidence until that happens.

