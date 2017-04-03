Poachers kill rare one-horned rhino i...

Poachers kill rare one-horned rhino in southern Nepal forest

Authorities are searching for poachers who killed a rare one-horned rhinoceros over the weekend in the forests of southern Nepal and cut off the horn, officials said Sunday. Forest officer Nurendra Aryal said it was the first killing of a rhino in the Chitwan National Forest in nearly three years.

