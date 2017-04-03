Philippines arrests 3 South Korean fugitives
" Philippine police say authorities have arrested three South Koreans wanted in their home country, including a man who allegedly swindled his compatriots of more than $5 million. The national police chief, Ronald dela Rosa, said Monday that Interpol had issued red notices for the three and coordinated their arrests with Philippine police and the immigration bureau.
