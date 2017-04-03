Pakistani police say 10 militants kil...

Pakistani police say 10 militants killed in 'gun battle' in Lahore

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Pakistani police said on Saturday 10 militants from Jamaat-ur-Ahrar, a faction of the Pakistani Taliban, died in a gun battle in Lahore, including a key facilitator of a February blast that left 13 people dead. The clash came just days after a suicide attack claimed by the Pakistani Taliban on an army census team that killed at least six people and wounded 18 in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific... 1 hr FireyFellow44 3
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 16 hr Omega 17
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... 19 hr ThomasA 2
News Don Rickles, legendary comic, dead at age 90 23 hr He made me laugh 1
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... Fri Mikey 14
News Russia bans images of Putin linked to 'gay clow... Fri Spotted Girl 4
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Fri GUESt 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,304 • Total comments across all topics: 280,160,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC