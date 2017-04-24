Pakistan raises death toll to 14 in T...

Pakistan raises death toll to 14 in Taliban roadside bombing

A roadside bomb targeting a minivan in Pakistan's northwestern tribal region on Tuesday killed 14 people, a local official said, raising an earlier reported death toll of nine killed. The attack was claimed by a breakaway Taliban faction.

