Pakistan raises death toll to 14 in Taliban roadside bombing
A roadside bomb targeting a minivan in Pakistan's northwestern tribal region on Tuesday killed 14 people, a local official said, raising an earlier reported death toll of nine killed. The attack was claimed by a breakaway Taliban faction.
