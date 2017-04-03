North Korean ballistic missile launch...

North Korean ballistic missile launch condemned by UN Security Council

The United Nations Security Council has strongly condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch and demanded a halt to all tests. A press statement agreed to by all 15 members expresses "utmost concern" at North Korea's "highly-destabilising behaviour and flagrant and provocative defiance of the Security Council" by conducting the latest launch less than three weeks after the previous test.

