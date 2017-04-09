North Korea says Syria airstrikes pro...

North Korea says Syria airstrikes prove its nukes justified

Read more: The Tribune

North Korea has vowed to bolster its defenses to protect itself against airstrikes like the ones President Donald Trump ordered against an air base in Syria. The North called the airstrikes "absolutely unpardonable" and said they prove its nuclear weapons are justified to protect the country against Washington's "evermore reckless moves for a war."

Chicago, IL

