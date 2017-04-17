North Korea says it's ready to react to - any mode of war desired by the US'

North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador accused the United States on Monday of turning the Korean peninsula into ''the world's biggest hotspot'' and creating ''a dangerous situation in which a thermonuclear war may break out at any moment.' ' Kim In Ryong told a news conference that ''if the U.S. dares opt for a military action,'' North Korea ''is ready to react to any mode of war desired by the U.S.'' He said the Trump administration's deployment of the Carl Vinson nuclear carrier task group to waters off the Korean peninsula again ''proves the U.S. reckless moves for invading the DPRK have reached a serious phase of its scenario.'

