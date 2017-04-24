North Korea brands US-led efforts to remove nuclear weapons 'a wild dream'
North Korea's deputy UN ambassador has warned that US efforts to get rid of his country's nuclear weapons through military threats and sanctions are "a wild dream". He said: "In a nutshell, DPRK have already declared not to attend any type of talks which would discuss its nuclear abandonment, nuclear disbandment."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|7 hr
|okimar
|7
|Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres...
|14 hr
|anonymous
|5
|Senate prepares for White House for North Korea...
|Thu
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-...
|Wed
|Pope Out To Pasture
|1
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|Wed
|Trump in over his...
|2
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC