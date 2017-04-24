North Korea brands US-led efforts to ...

North Korea brands US-led efforts to remove nuclear weapons 'a wild dream'

4 hrs ago

North Korea's deputy UN ambassador has warned that US efforts to get rid of his country's nuclear weapons through military threats and sanctions are "a wild dream". He said: "In a nutshell, DPRK have already declared not to attend any type of talks which would discuss its nuclear abandonment, nuclear disbandment."

