No positive shift yet on Russia-US ti...

No positive shift yet on Russia-US ties, Kremlin says

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: This Is Lancashire

President Vladimir Putin's meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has not produced any positive shift yet in Russia-US relations, the Kremlin says. Mr Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian leader on Wednesday gave Mr Tillerson his view of the causes of the current "deadlock" in bilateral ties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Lancashire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US show of force to North Korea also could show... 3 hr Battle Tested 31
News Julie Bishop reproaches Russia over 'mass arres... 8 hr drod113 1
News Hundreds protest at Russian Embassy over - gay ... Wed L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News Trump Rushes Into World Affairs Wed Jeff Brightone 1
News While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ... Wed Jeff Brightone 1
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Wed A Rhizome Is Alwa... 26
News US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific... Wed Hillary got thumped 50
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,210 • Total comments across all topics: 280,276,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC