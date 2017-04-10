No positive shift yet on Russia-US ties, Kremlin says
President Vladimir Putin's meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has not produced any positive shift yet in Russia-US relations, the Kremlin says. Mr Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian leader on Wednesday gave Mr Tillerson his view of the causes of the current "deadlock" in bilateral ties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Lancashire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US show of force to North Korea also could show...
|3 hr
|Battle Tested
|31
|Julie Bishop reproaches Russia over 'mass arres...
|8 hr
|drod113
|1
|Hundreds protest at Russian Embassy over - gay ...
|Wed
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|Trump Rushes Into World Affairs
|Wed
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|While the U.S. wasn't looking, Russia and Iran ...
|Wed
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Wed
|A Rhizome Is Alwa...
|26
|US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific...
|Wed
|Hillary got thumped
|50
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC