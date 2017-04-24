Nepal Makes Scant Progress in Rebuilding 2 Years After Quake
The paved alleys are still lined by the skeletons of homes once filled with families. Shop shelves are empty, and the water well in the center of town remains clogged by fallen debris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|17 hr
|About time
|8
|What Trump got wrong on Twitter this week
|Sun
|Retribution
|10
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Sun
|RiccardoFire
|10
|Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses, ruling they mu...
|Apr 21
|WatchTower
|1
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|Apr 20
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|86
|Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From...
|Apr 19
|About time
|4
|Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v...
|Apr 19
|okimar
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC