Mockery, anger in South Korea over US...

Mockery, anger in South Korea over USS Carl Vinson 'bluffing'

US President Donald Trump said he was sending "an armada" to Korean waters to potentially deal with threats from Pyongyang. But its no-show has caused some South Koreans to question his leadership and strategy regarding their unpredictable neighbor in the north.

Chicago, IL

