Mockery, anger in South Korea over USS Carl Vinson 'bluffing'
US President Donald Trump said he was sending "an armada" to Korean waters to potentially deal with threats from Pyongyang. But its no-show has caused some South Koreans to question his leadership and strategy regarding their unpredictable neighbor in the north.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Trump got wrong on Twitter this week
|8 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|Thu
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|86
|Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From...
|Wed
|About time
|4
|Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v...
|Wed
|okimar
|10
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|Wed
|Ah-Huh
|17
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Wed
|omega
|40
|At UN, Britain says it has evidence of Syria sa...
|Apr 17
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC