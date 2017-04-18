Mob Attacks Man Accused Of Blasphemy ...

Mob Attacks Man Accused Of Blasphemy In Northern Pakistan

Weekday Magazine

A mob in northern Pakistan attacked a man accused of blasphemy during Friday Prayers and injured several police officers who stepped in to rescue him, police said. It was the third blasphemy-related incident in Pakistan this month, after a student was beaten to death by a lynch mob and a faith healer was shot dead.

Chicago, IL

