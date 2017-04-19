McMaster visits Afghanistan, touts 'r...

McMaster visits Afghanistan, touts 'reliable' partner

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

National security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster talked up the US relationship with the current government of Afghanistan Sunday at a time when the US is considering increasing its military commitment there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... 2 hr copout 9
News Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis... 9 hr Hillary got thumped 7
News Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v... 14 hr Hostis Publicus 4
News South Korea: North Korea missile test ends in f... 16 hr CrazyKim 1
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... Sat spud 9
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Sat Dr Normal BedTune 1
News US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific... Fri Blink 51
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,687 • Total comments across all topics: 280,352,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC