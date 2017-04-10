Lack of Korean films not political, says Beijing festival
The lack of South Korean films at this year's Beijing International Film Festival has nothing to do with politics, one of the organizers said Friday, as relations between China and South Korea continue to plummet over Seoul's deployment of an anti-missile system opposed by Beijing. Yonhap news agency cited unidentified South Korean entertainment industry sources last month as saying that Chinese authorities had revoked invitations for some South Korean films to show during the festival.
