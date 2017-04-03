Labour failed Jews by not expelling K...

Labour failed Jews by not expelling Ken Livingstone - Chief Rabbi

The Chief Rabbi has accused the Labour Party of failing the Jewish community by not expelling ex-London mayor Ken Livingstone over controversial remarks regarding Adolf Hitler and Zionism. The decision by a disciplinary panel to suspend Mr Livingstone for a further year because of the comments also sparked outrage from a number of Labour MPs.

