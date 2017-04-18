Japan panel endorses emperor's abdication
" A Japanese government panel has endorsed Emperor Akihito's apparent desire to abdicate but avoided a key question of succession amid a declining royal population. The six-member advisory panel in its final report Friday proposed Akihito abdicate under legislation that would be specially drafted for such an event.
