Japan Envoy Recalled Over Statue Flap...

Japan Envoy Recalled Over Statue Flap to Return to S. Korea

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Japan said Monday that it is sending back its ambassador to South Korea despite an ongoing impasse over a "comfort woman" statue, stressing that it is not meant to be a compromise. Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida announced that Ambassador Yasumasa Nagamine will fly back to Seoul on Tuesday, along with the consul-general in the South Korean city of Busan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royal Oak teacher punks 4th-grade students with... Sun Region and Guelph... 1
News Sessions seeks to speed deportation of federal ... Mar 31 Wildchild 1
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Mar 31 Vivek Golikeri 2
News Republican Congressman Tells Nunes to Recuse Hi... Mar 30 discocrisco 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar 29 Len 72
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Mar 28 fingers mcgurke 67
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Mar 28 A concerned woma... 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,866 • Total comments across all topics: 280,036,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC