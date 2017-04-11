Japan crown prince: Malaysia can be model for diversity
Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito says Malaysia's success is based on its diversity and tolerance, and the country can be a model for a world faced with conflicts. Japanese Crown Prince Naruhito speaks during a press conference ahead of his visit to Malaysia scheduled later this week, at his residence Togu Palace in Tokyo Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific...
|5 hr
|FireyFellow44
|48
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|14 hr
|Grieving Lrostitutes
|83
|Nikki Haley on Assad: US Believes Regime Change...
|14 hr
|Mikey
|4
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|22 hr
|Ms Sassy
|21
|Ohio parents beg Trump for help in securing son...
|22 hr
|buzz bricl
|1
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Mon
|Alank
|24
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Mon
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC