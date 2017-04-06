India's multibillion-dollar Ganges clean-up in disarray
Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. New Delhi: India's $3 billion plan to clean the holy Ganges river is badly behind schedule with large stretches contaminated by toxic waste and sewage, and a 2018 deadline to clean the river is "impossible", according to government officials and documents.
