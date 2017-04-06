India's multibillion-dollar Ganges cl...

India's multibillion-dollar Ganges clean-up in disarray

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Age

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. New Delhi: India's $3 billion plan to clean the holy Ganges river is badly behind schedule with large stretches contaminated by toxic waste and sewage, and a 2018 deadline to clean the river is "impossible", according to government officials and documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... 2 hr Mikey 14
News Russia bans images of Putin linked to 'gay clow... 3 hr Spotted Girl 4
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... 11 hr GUESt 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) 14 hr Marriage Values 80
News Russia ups ante by freezing communications with... 15 hr Xxxccxx 2
News Obama's Appeasement Fails With Russia, Iran (Dec '11) 15 hr Teana Trump 85
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 17 hr True Christian wi... 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,651 • Total comments across all topics: 280,132,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC