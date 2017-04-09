Indian Police Arrest Alleged Ringlead...

Indian Police Arrest Alleged Ringleader Of IRS Scam

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Police in India have arrested a man they say was the ringleader of a network of call centers that allegedly swindled thousands of Americans out of millions of dollars. "He was the mastermind of IRS scam call centers in the state of Maharashtra and one center in Ahmedabad," said Mukund Hatote, assistant commissioner of police in Thane, just north of Mumbai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 4 min True Christian wi... 21
News US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific... 1 hr Hillary got thumped 23
News Russian Federation warns of serious consequence... Sun Nothing in the News 2
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... Sat ThomasA 2
News Don Rickles, legendary comic, dead at age 90 Sat He made me laugh 1
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... Fri Mikey 14
News Russia bans images of Putin linked to 'gay clow... Fri Spotted Girl 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,561 • Total comments across all topics: 280,195,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC