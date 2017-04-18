Images show North Koreans playing volleyball at nuclear test site
U.S. experts who have been forecasting an imminent North Korean nuclear test said on Tuesday they were surprised when they viewed their latest satellite images of the country's nuclear test site and saw volleyball games under way. With tension mounting between Pyongyang and Washington, analysts had thought they would see activity suggesting preparations for an underground explosion at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site and were not expecting what the photos, taken on Sunday by a commercial satellite, revealed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|1 min
|Newtonian
|35
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|2 hr
|Froglip Trump
|16
|Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v...
|14 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|8
|At UN, Britain says it has evidence of Syria sa...
|Mon
|USA Today
|1
|What we know about North Korea's failed missile...
|Mon
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ohio parents beg Trump for help in securing son...
|Mon
|Do The Crime Do T...
|2
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Mon
|Memory cancer
|200
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC