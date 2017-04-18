Images show North Koreans playing vol...

Images show North Koreans playing volleyball at nuclear test site

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

U.S. experts who have been forecasting an imminent North Korean nuclear test said on Tuesday they were surprised when they viewed their latest satellite images of the country's nuclear test site and saw volleyball games under way. With tension mounting between Pyongyang and Washington, analysts had thought they would see activity suggesting preparations for an underground explosion at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site and were not expecting what the photos, taken on Sunday by a commercial satellite, revealed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 1 min Newtonian 35
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... 2 hr Froglip Trump 16
News Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v... 14 hr Lawrence Wolf 8
News At UN, Britain says it has evidence of Syria sa... Mon USA Today 1
News What we know about North Korea's failed missile... Mon Jeff Brightone 1
News Ohio parents beg Trump for help in securing son... Mon Do The Crime Do T... 2
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Mon Memory cancer 200
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,043 • Total comments across all topics: 280,405,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC