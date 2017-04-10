Hundreds protest at Russian Embassy o...

Hundreds protest at Russian Embassy over - gay concentration camps' in Chechnya

The reported torture and murder of gay men in Chechnya was answered with hundreds of protesters outside the Russian Embassy in London. Hundreds protesting against the imprisonment and torture of gays in Chechnya outside Russian Embassy in London pic.twitter.com/8yBUWBVbVI Up to 100 men are said to be held in concentration-style camps in the southern Russian republic.

Chicago, IL

