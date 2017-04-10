Harder on Russia and softer on China,...

Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's views are evolving

Once soft on Russia and hard on China, President Donald Trump rapidly reversed course in the last weeks, concluding there's more business to be done with Beijing than with Moscow. Trump's evolving views on those two world powers have brought the U.S. back into alignment with former President Barack Obama's pattern of "great power" politics.

