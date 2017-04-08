Growing Concern For Post Office As Do...

Growing Concern For Post Office As Dog Attacks Near A High

21 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

An eye-popping 6,755 postal employees were attacked by dogs in 2016, according to statistics released Thursday by the United States Postal Service. The total number of postal workers who fell victim to canine violence was 6,755 past year, with the highest number of incidents occurring in Los Angeles , followed by Houston , Cleveland , San Diego and Louisville .

