First direct London-China train completes 12,000 km run

Laden with whisky and baby milk, the first freight train linking China directly to the UK arrived in the eastern Chinese city of Yiwu today after a 12,000-kilometre trip, becoming the world's second-longest rail route. The journey is the latest effort in China's drive to strengthen trade links with western Europe along a modern-day "Silk Road" route.

