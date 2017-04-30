Famed Swiss climber Ueli Steck killed...

Famed Swiss climber Ueli Steck killed in accident near Mount Everest

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: The Japan Times

Famed Swiss climber Ueli Steck was killed Sunday in a mountaineering accident near Mount Everest in Nepal, expedition organizers said. Mingma Sherpa of the Seven Summit Treks said Steck was killed at Camp 1 of Mount Nuptse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... 11 min slumdog indians 7
News Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office 10 hr Play phartz 1
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... Fri okimar 7
News Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres... Fri anonymous 5
News Senate prepares for White House for North Korea... Apr 27 He Named Me Black... 1
News US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi... Apr 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-... Apr 26 Pope Out To Pasture 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,966 • Total comments across all topics: 280,667,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC