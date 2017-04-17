Donald Trump warns North Korea to behave as US expresses impatience
It came after his vice-president Mike Pence visited the Korean Demilitarised Zone to warn America's "era of strategic patience is over". North Korea's deputy UN ambassador, meanwhile, accused the United States of turning the Korean peninsula into "the world's biggest hotspot" and creating "a dangerous situation in which a thermonuclear war may break out at any moment".
