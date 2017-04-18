Donald Jong Un, good cop, bad cop

Donald Jong Un, good cop, bad cop

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

Foreign leaders and local interlocutors, aka pundits, might as well take a vacation for the next few minutes until Donald Trump's next foreign policy "strategy" surfaces from deep within his amygdala. For to presume a strategy when Trump toys with potentially lethal nations - threatening to tear apart the nuclear agreement with Iran or putting North Korea on notice that doom may befall it any moment - is to imagine that a toddler has given grave consideration to the gravitational aspects of toppling his brother's Lego edifice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Trump got wrong on Twitter this week 16 hr Retribution 10
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) 16 hr RiccardoFire 10
News Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses, ruling they mu... Apr 21 WatchTower 1
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) Apr 20 Slick Willie Oreilly 86
News Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From... Apr 19 About time 4
News Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v... Apr 19 okimar 10
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... Apr 19 Ah-Huh 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,439 • Total comments across all topics: 280,528,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC