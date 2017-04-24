Czech president's visit to US postpon...

Czech president's visit to US postponed due to NKorea crisis

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" The new Czech ambassador to Washington says Czech President Milos Zeman's trip to the United States has been postponed due to a tense situation over North Korea. Hynek Kmonicek told Czech public television Tuesday, a day after he handed over his credentials to Trump: "The North Korean crisis fully dominates the planning of President Trump's schedule."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) 1 hr RiccardoFire 12
News Senate prepares for White House for North Korea... 2 hr He Named Me Black... 1
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... 3 hr chazmo jr 4
News US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North... 7 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell 9 hr Silly 1
News Senators getting North Korea briefing in unusua... 11 hr must be a BIG room 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Tue About time 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,754 • Total comments across all topics: 280,582,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC