China's new construction project sends stocks soaring

China's plans to develop a huge region south of Beijing sent construction and real estate stocks surging on Wednesday. Markets in mainland China were closed for a national holiday for the past two days, so Wednesday was the first real opportunity for investors to react to Saturday's announcement of the new economic zone.

