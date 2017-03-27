China to establish new economic zone near Beijing
" China announced Saturday that it is going to establish a special economic area in a province neighboring Beijing as part of a plan to integrate the capital with its surrounding areas. The government says the Xiongan New Area in Hebei province will have national significance like the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone, China's first free-market economic zone set up in 1980 as the country was beginning economic reforms, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sessions seeks to speed deportation of federal ...
|Fri
|Wildchild
|1
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|Republican Congressman Tells Nunes to Recuse Hi...
|Thu
|discocrisco
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar 29
|Len
|72
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|Mar 28
|fingers mcgurke
|67
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Mar 28
|A concerned woma...
|25
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar 28
|commenters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC