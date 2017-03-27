China to establish new economic zone ...

China to establish new economic zone near Beijing

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" China announced Saturday that it is going to establish a special economic area in a province neighboring Beijing as part of a plan to integrate the capital with its surrounding areas. The government says the Xiongan New Area in Hebei province will have national significance like the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone, China's first free-market economic zone set up in 1980 as the country was beginning economic reforms, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Chicago, IL

