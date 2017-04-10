China says navy rescues ship from pir...

China says navy rescues ship from pirates, omits Indian role

China's navy says its forces rescued a freighter from attack by pirates in the Gulf of Aden over the weekend. Missing from the report was any mention of the participation of the Indian navy, which says it dispatched four ships and a helicopter to provide cover for the action.

