China launches 1st domestically-made ...

China launches 1st domestically-made aircraft carrier

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WOGY-AM Pittston

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a newly-built aircraft carrier is transferred from dry dock into the water at a launch ceremony at a shipyard in Dalian in northeastern China's Liaoning Province, Wednesday, April 26, 2017. China launched its first aircraft carrier built entirely on its own on Wednesday, in a demonstration of the growing technical sophistication of its defense industries and determination to safeguard its maritime territorial claims and crucial trade routes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-... 3 hr Pope Out To Pasture 1
News US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North... 5 hr Trump in over his... 2
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) 10 hr RiccardoFire 12
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... 12 hr chazmo jr 4
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell 18 hr Silly 1
News Senators getting North Korea briefing in unusua... 19 hr must be a BIG room 1
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Tue About time 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,862 • Total comments across all topics: 280,591,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC