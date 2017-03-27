Brothers recount Indian mob attacks leaving Africans fearful

The Amalawa brothers were wandering through a mall in a New Delhi suburb when the phone rang with warnings from a friend: Hurry home, mobs of Indians are attacking Africans across the area. The brothers, Nigerians who came to India to seek better education and work opportunities, rushed out and tried to hail an autorickshaw, just as a mob of Indian men saw them and ran toward them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.