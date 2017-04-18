Blogger found stabbed to death in the...

Blogger found stabbed to death in the Maldives

Police in the Maldives said Sunday that they're investigating the stabbing death of a prominent blogger and social media activist. Police said in a statement that Yameen Rasheed was found Sunday morning with multiple stab wounds in a house in the capital, Male.

