Beyond 100 days, Trump faces more leg...

Beyond 100 days, Trump faces more legislative challenges

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

After more than three months in office without passing any major legislation, President Donald Trump faces a week that offers the possibility of averting a government shutdown and progress on health care. Trump has spent his first 100 days coming to terms with the slow grind of government even in a Republican-dominated capital, and watching some of his promises -from repealing the nation's health care law to temporarily banning people from some Muslim nations - fizzle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... 7 hr Pat Robertson s F... 1
News This yeara s White House correspondentsa dinner... 11 hr Cordwainer Trout 2
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... 15 hr Wait a Minute 17
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... 22 hr slumdog indians 7
News Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office Sat Play phartz 1
News Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres... Apr 28 anonymous 5
News Senate prepares for White House for North Korea... Apr 27 He Named Me Black... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,486 • Total comments across all topics: 280,689,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC