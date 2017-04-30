Beyond 100 days, Trump faces more legislative challenges
After more than three months in office without passing any major legislation, President Donald Trump faces a week that offers the possibility of averting a government shutdown and progress on health care. Trump has spent his first 100 days coming to terms with the slow grind of government even in a Republican-dominated capital, and watching some of his promises -from repealing the nation's health care law to temporarily banning people from some Muslim nations - fizzle.
KXAN-TV Austin.
