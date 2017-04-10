Bangladesh militant hanged for attack...

Bangladesh militant hanged for attack aimed at British envoy

" Authorities in Bangladesh have executed a top leader of a banned militant group and two accomplices for their involvement in a grenade attack against a British diplomat at a popular Islamic shrine in 2004. The attack killed three people and wounded several others.

