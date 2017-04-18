Army says bomb kills 4 soldiers in so...

Army says bomb kills 4 soldiers in southwest Pakistan

" The Pakistani army says a roadside bomb has killed four soldiers in a southwestern town near the Iranian border. Local police official Mir Aslam says the bomb exploded as a patrol passed through the town of Turbat in the Baluchistan province.

