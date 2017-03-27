Armenia set to hold parliamentary ele...

Armenia set to hold parliamentary elections on Sunday

Armenians are set to cast ballots Sunday in the first parliamentary elections since the ex-Soviet nation modified its constitution to expand powers of parliament and prime minister. Critics have seen the amendments as part of efforts by Sargsyan to retain control of the country after he steps down in 2018 due to term limits.

