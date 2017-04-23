Amid North Korea crisis, Pence becomes Trump emissary abroad

As tensions rose on the Korean peninsula, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who has President Donald Trump's trust but little diplomatic experience to go with it, became the top American official headed to the region after North Korea again failed to successfully launch a ballistic missile. Days later, the mild-mannered former governor stood along the Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea and stared back at soldiers from the North.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.