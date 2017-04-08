American Soldier Killed in Afghanistan

American Soldier Killed in Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: News Max

A U.S. soldier was killed while conducting operations against Islamic State in Afghanistan late on Saturday, a U.S. military spokesman said in a message posted on Twitter. "The soldier was mortally wounded late Saturday during an operation in Nangarhar Province" in eastern Afghanistan, U.S. Navy Captain Bill Salvin said in a message on the official Twitter account of the NATO-led Resolute Support mission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific... 4 hr FireyFellow44 3
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 19 hr Omega 17
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... 22 hr ThomasA 2
News Don Rickles, legendary comic, dead at age 90 Sat He made me laugh 1
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... Fri Mikey 14
News Russia bans images of Putin linked to 'gay clow... Fri Spotted Girl 4
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Fri GUESt 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,542 • Total comments across all topics: 280,163,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC