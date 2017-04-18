After sex video, S. Korea accused of ...

After sex video, S. Korea accused of targeting gay soldiers

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

In this Thursday, April 20, 2017 photo, South Korean army soldiers walk to take their trains at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia bans Jehovah's Witnesses, ruling they mu... 4 hr WatchTower 1
News What Trump got wrong on Twitter this week 15 hr Cordwainer Trout 2
News IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14) Thu Slick Willie Oreilly 86
News Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From... Apr 19 About time 4
News Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v... Apr 19 okimar 10
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... Apr 19 Ah-Huh 17
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... Apr 19 omega 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,676 • Total comments across all topics: 280,461,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC