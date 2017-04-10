Afghanistan: Huge bomb killed 36 Islamic State fighters - Fri, 14 Apr 2017 PST

Afghanistan: Huge bomb killed 36 Isla...

The attack on a tunnel complex in remote eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military left 36 Islamic State militants dead and no civilian casualties, Afghanistan officials said Friday. The attack was carried out in a remote mountainous area of Nangarhar province near the Pakistan border where there had been heavy fighting in recent weeks between Afghan forces and IS militants.

