Afghanistan dangles lithium wealth to win Trump support
In this Sunday, Jan. 18, 2015, file photo, Abdul Qadir Timor, director of archaeology at the Ministry of Information and Culture, left, looks at the view of Mes Aynak valley, some 40 kilometers southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan. The Afghan government is trying to grab President Donald Trump's attention by dangling its massive, untouched wealth of minerals, including lithium, the silvery metal used in mobile phone and computer batteries considered essential to modern life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia bans images of Putin linked to 'gay clow...
|47 min
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|2
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|3 hr
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|9
|UN strongly condemns North Korea's latest missi...
|6 hr
|Corvus
|1
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|13 hr
|Newtonian
|11
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|23 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Royal Oak teacher punks 4th-grade students with...
|Apr 2
|Region and Guelph...
|1
|Sessions seeks to speed deportation of federal ...
|Mar 31
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC