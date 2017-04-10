Afghan officials: Taliban kill alleged adulterers and spies
Salim Sallhe, spokesman for the governor of Logar province, said the incident happened on Sunday in a remote area of the Mohammad Agha district where the government does not hold authority. Sallhe says a preliminary police investigation says the stoning did not take place in public.
